Nashik Reports 72 New COVID-19 Cases, 134 Recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,08,793 with the addition of 72 new cases on Monday, officials said.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 8,639 as no new fatality was registered during the day, they said.

As many as 134 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered cases to 3,99,243, the officials said.

As many as 26,01,777 swab samples have been tested so far for detection of coronavirus, of which 4,974 were examined during the day, they added.

