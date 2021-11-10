Nashik School's Train Library, Outdoor Classes Aims To Induce Special Learning In Children

To encourage exceptional learning in children during their formative years, a school in Maharashtra's Nashik is offering classrooms under the tree, no uniform regulation, and a library in a train. The objective behind Espalier Heritage School in Nashik is to challenge stereotypes, Sachin Joshi, Principal of Espalier Heritage School in Nashik told news agency ANI.

"This school is constructed in such a way that children will themselves want to come to school," said Joshi. He explained that the one-of-a-kind train library was inspired by Tetsuko Kuroyanagi's memoir "Totto-chan, the Little Girl at the Window."

"Totto-chan is a very beautifully written book, where the schools were in train in Japan. We obviously could not execute the idea but based on that we have made a very unique train library," Joshi added. He also emphasised the regulations and sorts of learning modalities the school offers, emphasising the curriculum's adaptability.

"Our curriculum includes outdoor classrooms beneath the trees, no uniform for students among other things. We have farms where children indulge in farming. We also have a science park which is constructed in a way to induce practical learning. Moreover, we put special emphasis on drama and education. We have amphitheatres, in-house record studio and have converted over 70 per cent of the syllabus to music," Joshi noted. The principal went on to discuss the necessity of special education and expression learning in young children, as well as the influence of their environment and upbringing on their mindsets.

"It is the initial 10-12 years when a child's brain fully develops and hence it is crucial to stimulate it and induce positive images to have a constructive mindset. Setting up of group learnings, night schools etc are among other activities that the school uses as a part of its comprehensive curriculum," he mentioned. Joshi went on to say that the curriculum is designed in such a way that children can take entertainment breaks and participate in extracurricular activities approximately every fifteen minutes.

"Our school does not have bound rules for children, unlike other schools. In addition to that, children sit on the floor instead of desks and benches. We believe uniforms in a way restrict and limits children's abilities, therefore there are no uniforms in the school. We also don't believe in punishing children, instead, we tell them to cycle for 30 minutes, which in turn generates electricity," he said. "We have a mud party where children can play amongst each other and with teachers. Nobody addresses teachers with Sir or Ma'am but instead call them 'Bhaiya/Didi'," added the Principal.

