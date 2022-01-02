Nashik Sees 117 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; 64 Recover

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district in Maharashtra reached 4,14,217 on Sunday after 117 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,756, an official said.

So far, 4,04,770 people have been discharged post recovery, including 64 during the day, he said.

With 2,351 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 30,29,107, he added.

