Nashik Sees 27 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths, 46 Recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,12,797 after 27 cases were detected on Friday, while two deaths took the toll to 8,735, an official said.

So far, 4,03,737 people have been discharged in the district post recovery, including 46 during the day, he said.

With 4,435 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 29,25,155, he added.

