Nashik Sees 34 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 42 Recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 4,12,692 on Tuesday after 34 people were detected with the infection, while one death took the toll to 8,730, an official said.

So far, 4,03,598 people have been discharged from hospitals post recovery, including 42 on Tuesday, he said.

With 5,688 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 29,07,471, he added.

