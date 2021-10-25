Nashik Sees 43 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths, 50 Recoveries

The COVID-19 count in Nashik reached 4,10,444 after 43 cases were detected on Monday, while the deaths of four patients took the toll to 8,670, an official said.

The number of people discharged post recovery stands at 4,01,068, including 50 on Monday, he added.

With 4,008 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 27,10,974, the official said.

