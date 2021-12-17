Nashik Sees 47 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 40 Recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,13,164 on Friday after 47 cases were detected, while one death took the toll to 8,744, an official said.

So far, 4,03,986 people have been discharged post recovery, including 40 during the day, he said.

With 5,708 samples being examined on Friday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 29,68,404, he added.

