Nashik Sees 48 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 22 Recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,12,897 on Sunday after 48 cases were detected, while one death during the day took the toll to 8,737, an official said.

So far, 4,03,826 people have been discharged from hospitals post recovery, including 22 on Sunday, he said.

With 5,510 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 29,37,843, he added.

