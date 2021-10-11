Nashik Sees 50 COVID-19 Cases, 1 Death, 54 Recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 4,09,322 on Monday after 50 people were detected with the infection, an official said.

The day also saw one patient succumbing to the infection, taking the toll to 8,648, he said.

So far, 3,99,896 people have been discharged post recovery in the district, including 54 on Monday, the official added.

With 8,783 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 26,45,157, he added.

