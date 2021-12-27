Nashik Sees 51 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths, 45 Recoveries

Nashik's COVID-19 tally reached 4,13,643 on Monday after 51 cases were detected, while the death of two patients took the toll to 8,751, an official said.

So far, 4,04,465 people have been discharged post recovery, including 45 during the day, he said.

With 4,809 samples being examined on Monday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 30,10,023, he added.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)