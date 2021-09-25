Nashik Sees 88 COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths, 120 Recoveries

The COVID-19 tally of Nashik reached 4,07,978 on Saturday with the addition of 88 cases, while the day also saw two deaths and 120 people being discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 8,623 and the recovery count is 3,98,335, he said.

With 3,637 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 25,60,620, he added.

