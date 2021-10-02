Nashik Sees 88 COVID-19 Cases, 4 Deaths, 73 Recoveries

The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik in Maharashtra increased by 88 on Saturday to touch 4,08,650, while the day also saw four deaths and 73 people getting discharged from hospitals, an official said.

The toll in the district stands at 8,637 and the recovery count is 3,99,056, he said.

With 5,296 samples being examined during the day, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 25,95,519, he added.

