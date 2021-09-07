Nashik Sees 95 COVID-19 Cases, 3 Deaths, 106 Recoveries

The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra on Tuesday reached 4,06185 with the addition of 95 cases, while the day also saw three deaths and 106 people getting discharged, an official said.

The toll in the district is 8,598 and the recovery count stands at 3,96,661, he said.

With 4,093 samples being examined on Tuesday, the number of tests in Nashik went up to 24,85,062, he added.

