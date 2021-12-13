Nashik Teenager Critically Injured After Schoolmates Attack With Sharp Weapons; WATCH

A teenager was attacked by a group of boys in the Cidco area of Maharashtra's Nashik district on the afternoon of December 12, leaving him critically injured. According to the sources of Republic Media Network, the incident was a result of teasing that must have transpired between the boys in school. The victim was attacked with sharp weapons with strong blows to the head and is currently in serious condition. The shocking incident of the attack came to light after it was captured by a CCTV camera installed in the neighborhood.

In the video, the victim is approached by a group of eight teenagers who reportedly studied in the same school as the victim. The teenagers can then be seen circling the victim and thrashing him, throwing punches and kicks. The disturbing footage also shows the victim suffering heavy blows to the head with what can be identified as sharp weapons that the attackers brought with them. Few arrests have been made soon after the video started making rounds. As of now, the police have arrested three of the attackers and have lodged them at Ambad police station. With the boy struggling in the hospital, the police are on the hunt for the missing attackers.

Doctor gets thrashed in Nashik

The district of Nashik has had several incidents of attacks that have surfaced in the past. The video shared below is also from Cidco where a doctor can be thrashed by a group of people inside his clinic. Although Republic does not verify the authenticity of the video, the attack on the doctor reportedly occurred after the death of a COVID infected patient at the Global Hospital. With the video shared by a user on Twitter, it was revealed that an FIR was filed on the attackers at the Ambad police station.

In the video, four people can be seen standing before the doctor's table and started attacking him suddenly after a short conversation. The CCTV footage shows a man grabbing the doctor by his arm following which he mercilessly slapped and punched the latter. Some of the visitors at the clinic were also spotted watching the incident while the attack took place.

Image: Republic World