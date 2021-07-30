National Gallery Of Australia To Return 14 'stolen' Artefacts To India Worth Over 22 Crore

Eight ancient statues and six paintings depicting the art and culture of India are expected to be returned to India from the Australian Museum. This was announced by the National Gallery of Australia, recently following a crackling investigation carried out by an Indian-origin art enthusiast.

S Vijayakumar, art and cultural researcher and founder of the India Pride Project, based in Singapore, shared on his organisation's Twitter handle that The Australian National Museum, located in Canberra, has a large number of statues, paintings and other antiquities from ancient Indian history. He noted that several attempts were made to rescue them and bring them back to India but they all faltered without the right government help.

Credits: S Vijayakumarm (@poetryinstone) co-founder of India Pride Project responsible for recent bust of idol robbery gang

In his most recent crackdown of an idol-smuggling ring, Vijayakumar was able to cooperate with the idol protection wing of the Tamil Nadu Police to nab and interrogate the idol thieves. Upon investigation, it was revealed that the idols were already smuggled off to various countries abroad.

Director of the National Museum, Nick Mitzevich said 13 objects bought from notorious international dealer Subhash Kapoor based out of New York, would be handed back to the Indian government, along with one acquired from dealer William Wolff in 1989. It is estimated that these 14 artefacts recovered may be worth over $3 million (Rs 22 crores).

1. The child-saint Sambandar from Chola dynasty.



2. Lakshmi-Vishnu.



3. Durga Mahisasuramardini.



With sustained efforts of Police officials to recover the 14 antiquities, the statues were brought back to Tamil Nadu from many countries. The idols are originally said to be from Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, UP, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Upon return to India, these items will be transported by the Central government to the respective states.

Who is Subhash Kapoor?

Subhash Kapoor is a New York-based art deals who is currently in prison for allegedly running a $100 million international smuggling racket. Prior to his arrest, Subhash Kapoor founded and owned the Art of the Past gallery in Manhattan. His family also specialised in selling antiquities from across the Indian Subcontinent and Southeast Asia to major museums around the world.

When was Subhash Kapoor arrested?

On October 30, 2011, Subhash Kapoor was arrested at Frankfurt International Airport, pending trial and extradited to Chennai later on charges of receiving artefacts that had been stolen from disused temples in south India. Many of these objects were purchased by museums throughout the world. Notable ones being an 11th-century Chola-period bronze statue of a Dancing Shiva which was sold by Kapoor to the National Gallery of Australia for $5.6 million.

The Mahishasura Martini idol carved on a black stone, which was made in Gujarat in the 12th century, Thirugnanasambandar, Nayanmar idol in dance form from Tamil Nadu and others which were stolen in 1960 from the Sayavanam temple near Sirkazhi, in Tamil Nadu are some of the other idols which Subhash Kapoor allegedly stole will be returned to India.

UN resolution on stolen artefact

The United Nations General Assembly in its resolution drafted in 1972 on the return and restitution of cultural property has already declared that artefacts stolen from a country must be returned if it is 'proved beyond a reasonable doubt' that they belong to that country. Vijayakumar concluded his statement to a local media platform in Singapore that the Australian Government which was aware of the UN resolutions finally agreed to comply with the rules and had to return the Indian-owned artefacts from its National Museum.

What is India Pride Project?

India Pride Project is a global effort to track and reinstate India's stolen heritage. Although not much is known about its founders or the organisation, it is understood from its social media footprint that they have a large active following and often cooperate with authorities to provide intel on stolen Indian artefacts from around the world.