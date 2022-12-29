'Nation's Biggest Foodie': Delhi Man Placed 3330 Orders On Food App In 2022, 9 Every Day

As the year is about to end, Zomato has released its annual report where it has revealed "the nation's biggest foodie" of 2022.

The person who became Zomato's top customer for 2022, has been identified as Ankur, who lives in Delhi. This year, he placed around 3,330 orders through the famous food-delivery application. On average, he placed about 9 food orders a day. Honouring their biggest customer for the year, they termed Ankur as "The nation's biggest foodie" in their annual report.

Biryani most ordered dish on Zomato in 2022

Zomato also revealed their most-ordered dish of 2022 and its Biryani. As per statistical data, the food app received 186 Biryani orders per minute in 2022. Interestingly, Biryani has turned out to be the most-ordered dish on Swiggy as well, which is an another online food delivery app,

Discounts availed by customers on the Zomato application

The report also revealed that Raiganj in West Bengal is the city where people availed the maximum no of promo codes with around 99.7% of the orders placed under some promotional code. Zomato also announced that a dedicated customer saved around Rs 2.43 lakh in one year on all food orders.

Pizza bagged the second position after Biryani

Meanwhile, after Biryani, it was Pizza that was ordered the most in 2022. As per the report, 139 pizzas were ordered per minute this year. Other dishes that were quite famous among the customers were Masala Dosa, Chicken Fried Rice, Paneer Butter Masala, Butter Naan, Veg Fried Rice, Veg Biryani, and Tandoori Chicken.