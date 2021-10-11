Navaratri: Over 2,500 Idols comprise 'Bommai Kolu' In Kerala's Gandhari Amman Kovil Temple

The 'Bommai Kolu' (doll arrangements) at Gandhari Amman Kovil temple in Thiruvananthapuram contains almost 2,500 miniature idols of deities this year.

The primary feature of Kerala's Navaratri festival is the Bommai Kolu. During the Navaratri celebration, Hindu deities' idols and dolls, mostly made of clay, are placed in homes. During Navaratri, friends and family come to watch the 'Bommai Kolu.' Previously, it was only done by Tamil Brahmins in Thiruvananthapuram, but nowadays, many individuals prepare Bommai Kolu at home. This year, the Gandhari Amman Kovil temple in Thiruvananthapuram has created Bommai Kolu in the temple mandapam, where the Navaratri festival's main events are taking place.

Kerala: Around 2500 miniature idols of deities comprise the 'Bommai Kolu' (doll arrangements) at Gandhari Amman Kovil temple in Thiruvananthapuram this year, during Navaratri. pic.twitter.com/IO0y7K7k8G — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2021

"Gandhari Amman Kovil is a decade-old traditional temple in Thiruvananthapuram. Navarathri festival is celebrated here each year with various events. Mandapam decorates with different types of idols of deities. This year's speciality is we have used more than 2,500 idols to decorate the Navarathri mandapam. I think nowhere else in Thiruvananthapuram or in Kerala, this many idols have been used for the festivals. The festival will come to an end by 15th with 'Vidhyarambham'," said RP Nair, secretary of Gandhari Amman Kovil temple.

Sharad Navratri 2021

The Goddess Durga and her nine forms are worshipped during the Sharad (autumn) Navratri festival. The holiday is observed in various ways throughout the country. Devotees offer prayers to Goddess Durga and fast for nine days. The festival, also known as Sharad Navratri, is supposed to commemorate Goddess Durga's victory over the monster Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami is observed on the tenth day of Sharad Navratri. The Navratri festival will take place from October 7 to October 15. Ashtami is on October 13 this year, and Dashami is on October 15.

Shardiya Navratri is a nine-day festival that begins on the first day of Shukla Paksha in the Ashwin month, during which the divine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped. This year's Navratri, on the other hand, will last only eight days, beginning today and finishing on October 14. Around the country, the festival is celebrated in a variety of ways. From Himachal Pradesh to West Bengal, Punjab to Karnataka, India celebrates unity in variety, which is reflected in the way Navratri is observed and the goddess Durga is worshipped.

