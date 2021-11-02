Last Updated:

Navi Mumbai: 1 Killed, 6 Injured As Beam Of Under-construction Bridge Collapses

One person was killed and six injured after the beam on the pillars of an under-construction bridge in Uran in neighbouring Navi Mumbai collapsed on Tuesday, police said.

The incident took place in Jasal at around 4 pm, a police official said.

"One person has died and six are undergoing treatment for their injuries. One of them is in a serious condition," he said.

As per the preliminary information, 13 people were working on the under-construction bridge at the time of the incident. 

