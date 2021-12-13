Navi Mumbai: 7 Injured In Palm Beach Road Accident As Car Rams Into A Rickshaw

On Sunday, seven persons were injured in a road collision involving a car and a rickshaw near Palm Beach Road in Navi Mumbai. A car hit a rickshaw on its way from Belapur to Seawoods, causing the Palm Beach road accident. In the visuals, the vehicle can be seen rolling upside down after the crash.

Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra: 7 injured in Palm Beach road accident

For treatment, the injured have been taken to the nearest hospital. Further updates are being awaited. Palm Beach is more liable to accidents since it connects to the highway connecting Mumbai and Pune.

Multiple road accidents in Navi Mumbai in the last month

A container truck slammed into a 42-year-old man's motorcycle on GB Road in Thane city a month ago, killing him, police said. An official from the Kapurbawdi police station identified the dead as Anil Kumar and said that the tragedy happened at 3 p.m on the day.

In another incident, a 40-year-old man died after his motorcycle skidded on the road in Sakinaka, Mumbai, during heavy rains, police said a month ago. According to an official, the accident occurred in Jari Mari neighbourhood on Wednesday evening as the victim, Raju Madgunde, a resident of Kalina, was driving home from work.

When his two-wheeler skidded on the wet road, Madgunde suffered a head injury, he said, adding that the victim was brought to the civic-run Rajawadi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to the official, an accidental death report (ADR) has been filed in this situation, and additional investigation is underway.

The parents of a 17-year-old engineering student who died in an accident in 2016 were granted Rs 16.33 lakh by the Motor Vehicles Accident Tribunal (MACT) in Mumbai last month. M B Munde, a member of MACT Mumbai, ordered the Bombay Electric Supply and Transport Corporation (BEST) to pay the victim's family the compensation plus interest at 7% per annum from the date the claim was filed.

According to reports, Aryan suffered serious injuries and died while being treated in a hospital. According to Rajput, the victim was an engineering student at a polytechnic in Bandra, Mumbai, who was expected to earn a decent salary, receive raises, and promotions as an engineer.

According to the MACT, each parent will get 25% of the compensation money, with the remaining 50% being deposited in a bank for a five-year term. As per the statement, the compensation includes Rs 40,000 for each parent's funeral and Rs 15,000 for each parent's loss of estate.

With inputs from PTI

