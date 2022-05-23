Navi Mumbai cops nab Uttarakhand man with revolvers

Thane, May 23 (PTI) A man from Haridwar in Uttarakhand was arrested near Panvel railway station in Navi Mumbai allegedly with four country-made revolvers and four live cartridges cumulatively worth Rs 3.47 lakh, a Crime Branch official said on Monday.

Gopal Rajpal Bharadwaj (22) was held on Sunday by a team of Crime Branch Unit II, said Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vinayak Vast.

Panvel city police is probing the case further, he said. PTI COR BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)