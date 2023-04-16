Navi Mumbai: Driver Held For Dragging Traffic Cop On Car Bonnet, Under Drug Influence

A 22-year-old man who had allegedly consumed drugs, dragged a traffic police official on the bonnet of his car for about 10 to 12 km in Navi Mumbai on Saturday after the constable tried to stop his car for a routine check-up.

The CCTV footage in which the traffic constable was clinging to the bonnet of his car has surfaced on social media. However, the car was stopped later by other traffic police official on Uran Road.

Driver didn't stop on being asked for check

The road rage incident took place at Blue Diamond Chowk in Navi Mumbai when traffic constable Siddheshwar Mali (37) from the Vashi traffic unit was on barricade duty. He asked the car coming his way to stop for a check, but the driver identified as Aditya Dhondiram Bembade (22), escaped from there with the car.

Mali suspected that there could be something suspicious in the car and started chasing it on his bike. The four-wheeler was then intercepted near Masaal Market on Palm Beach Road, Vashi.

Bembade then tried ramming the car into the constable and in order to save his life, Mani climbed on the vehicle's bonnet.

The other traffic cops immediately alerted the control room after witnessing the incident. Following this, another team blocked the road with trailers at Gavhan phata, Uran road, to stop the car.

Man was under influence of drugs, reveals medical checkup

After catching the car driver, police stated that his medical checkup revealed he had consumed drugs. A case was registered against him under various sections.

As per the official, the accused was arrested, and a case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty), and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), and provisions of the NDPS Act.