Last Updated:

Navi Mumbai: Four Held For Killing 54-year-old Woman, Daughter

Investigations revealed that Ghambir, Gujlekar and two others picked up the mother from Shilphata, took her to Sai Khind where they shot her.

City News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India
Navi Mumbai: Four held for killing 54-year-old woman, daughter

Image: PTI/Representative


The Navi Mumbai police have arrested four persons in connection with the murders of a 54-year-old woman and her daughter, an official said on Friday.

The police have arrested Mayuresh Ajit Ghambir (40), an externed criminal, and three of his associates for the murders of Bharti Ambokar and her daughter Priti Mayuresh Ghambir (32), senior inspector Satish Nikam of Uran police station said.

According to the police, Ambokar (54) was found dead near Sarde village on Pirkon-Sarde road on July 10, following which a case of murder was registered.

During the probe, it was found that on the day of her death, Ambokar had left her home in Dombivili to meet her son-in-law Ghambir at Poynad, the official said.

Ghambir and his associate Dileep Ashok Gujlekar were soon apprehended, he said.

The investigations revealed that Ghambir, Gujlekar and two others had picked up Ambokar from Shilphata, and took her to Sai Khind, where they shot her in the head and pushed her out to the car, the official said.

The accused also allegedly slit the woman’s throat to make sure she died, he said.

Ghambir's interrogation also revealed that he had strangled his second wife Priti to death in a hotel room in August last year, the official said.

The accused Ghambir is a history-sheeter with several cases to his name. He killed his wife as she allegedly refused to return Rs 9 lakh he had given her, he said. 

READ | Navi Mumbai man held for attempting to hit cops with his vehicle
READ | Maharashtra CM Dismisses Pawar's Predictions, Promises Early Completion of Navi Mumbai Airport by May 2024
READ | 22-year-old man arrested for abetting wife's suicide in Navi Mumbai over alleged dowry harassment
READ | Senior citizen booked for flashing 12-year-old girl in Navi Mumbai
READ | Case against man for raping minor girl in Navi Mumbai on promise of marriage

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT