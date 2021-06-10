Navi Mumbai International Airport's First Look Revealed By GVK Group, Watch Video

The GVK Group on Tuesday revealed the first look of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) that has been designed by the architectural firm Zaha Hadid. The terminal design of the Navi Mumbai International Airport has taken its inspiration from India's national flower - the Lotus. The Central Terminal Complex will be the heart of the NMIA which will consist of three interconnected multilevel terminals.

In addition, these will also include a multimodal transportation hub. Overall, the NMIA is expected to serve 90 million passengers per annum upon its completion. The airport is set to have an entrance point from both sides - East and West and is planned to be implemented in four phases with two parallel runways that will be capable of simultaneous operations.

Moreover, the airport is also set to have other major features like high-speed expressway, suburban rail, metro and water transport connectivity. The planning also includes connectivity to the central terminal complex with 9+9 lanes. The Western and the Northern part of the NMIA is planned for passenger related facilities and supporting airport uses. Meanwhile, the eastern part has been planned for the Cargo terminal, MRO, General Aviation which will segregate the vehicular traffic between the two entrances.

The passenger terminal is expected to have a grand design and will include two floors with very few level changes. The terminal has been designed keeping in mind the minimum walking distances. As passengers depart through the terminal, the design will showcase lotus petals thereby showcasing the culture of India embedded with futuristic features. The passenger terminal will boast 88 check-in counters, 26 immigration desks, 29 aerobridges. As for the incoming travellers, the NMIA design will ensure that the passengers will have a smooth and hassle-free experience. It will include 9 baggage carousels.