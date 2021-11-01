Last Updated:

Navi Mumbai: Man Attempts Suicide In CIDCO Bhavan

A farmer on Monday afternoon tried to commit suicide by consuming some pesticide-like substance in the office of the additional district collector and chief land and survey officer at CIDCO Bhavan in Belapur in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

Written By
Press Trust Of India

A farmer on Monday afternoon tried to commit suicide by consuming some pesticide-like substance in the office of the additional district collector and chief land and survey officer at CIDCO Bhavan in Belapur in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

Dattu Bhiva Thakur, a resident of Dhutum, was rushed to a nearby hospital, with doctors terming his condition as stable, he said.

Thakur's issue, about a plot of land in Mauje Navghar, was under the consideration of the state government and a letter about its progress was also given to him on October 22, the official informed.

In a release, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) said it would bear the medical expenses of Thakur. 

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT