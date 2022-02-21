Navi Mumbai man held for kidnapping minor girl

Thane, Feb 21 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a man for allegedly kidnapping a 16-year-old girl and taking her to Kolhapur from where she was rescued and reunited with her parents in Thane district, an official said on Monday.

Senior inspector Parag Sonawane of the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell (AHTC) said the girl was kidnapped from her house in Rabale in Navi Mumbai by the accused on February 16 following which an offence of kidnapping under IPC section 363 was registered with the police.

The accused, Akash Patil (aged around 20), works in a supermarket store and resides in the same locality as the teenage girl, he said.

Working on various leads, officials of the AHTC tracked down the duo to Peth Padgaon village in Kolhapur district, around 370km from Mumbai, and brought them back to Rabale on Saturday, Sonawane said.

The girl was reunited with her parents on Sunday and the accused was placed under arrest, he added. PTI COR RSY RSY

