Thane, May 29 (PTI) A 40-year-old man was murdered on Sunday in the APMC vegetable market in Vashi in Navi Mumbai, a police official said.

The victim has been identified as Shankar Pansare, the APMC police station official said.

"He was beaten to death with a log at around 8pm. Efforts are on to nab the accused," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM

