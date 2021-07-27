Navi Mumbai Police Books 113 People For Picnicking Near Waterfalls, Collects Rs 34K Fine

The Navi Mumbai Police booked 113 people for violating the COVID-19 pandemic rules and being out over the weekend at several picnic spots and waterfalls in the rain-struck Konkan region. Amid high rainfall and the pandemic, authorities have asked people to stay at home and avoid venturing out in the danger. However, several revelers were seen frolicking around the Gavli Dev waterfall, Pandavkada waterfall, and other scenic locations in the region. At least 61 people were booked near Gavli Dev and 52 near Pandavkada waterfall by the Navi Mumbai Police which collected a total fine of Rs 34,000 from the visitors.

116 people stranded in heavy rains

The influx of people to the scenic waterfalls comes less than a week after the Navi Mumbai Police and fire brigade rescued as many as 116 people who had walked up to enjoy the Kharghar hills and Pandavkada waterfall amid the heavy rains. The area has been cordoned off since June since rains began to lash in Maharashtra, however, several people jumped over the stream located near the hills to enjoy the tourist spot. As heavy rain continued to lash at the hills, the stream rose to dangerous levels and the tourists were stranded there. Ultimately, the police and fire brigade had to rush to the rescue of the revelers in an operation that lasted 2 hours. It was then when the Navi Mumbai Police had issued a strict warning asking people to stay away from the regions.

Several parts of western Maharashtra and the Konkan region have received unabated rainfall leading to flash floods. Just days ago, the hills of Raigad were hit by severe landslides which led to the death of 47 people including 37 people in the landslide at Taliye village. The death toll of people from rain-related incidents has reached 136 in areas such as Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Satara, Sangli, and Kolhapur.

(With Agency Inputs)