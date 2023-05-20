NC Complaint Registered Against Two Amazon India Officials For Non-cooperation In Gujarat CID's Cyber Fraud Probes

The Gujarat Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has registered a non cognizable (NC) complaint against two nodal officers of e-commerce giant Amazon India for allegedly not sharing information regarding pending cyber fraud cases, a police official said on Saturday.

The NC complaint was registered on January 17 against Amazon India's nodal officers Ankur Sharma and Shubham Sharma under Indian Penal Code sections 175 and 176, which provide for punishment for those who "intentionally omit" to produce a document or information to a public servant despite being legally bound to produce it.

Since it was an NC complaint, the Cyber Crime Cell of the state CID had sought the court's permission to go ahead with the investigation, said a CID release.

The court of the chief judicial magistrate in Gandhinagar on May 19 gave permission, following which both the nodal officers were served notices asking them to appear before the CID, the release informed.

It said the Cyber Crime Cell of the state CID has created a special coordination team to help cyber fraud victims get back their money or stop the fraudsters from withdrawing the money from the victim's bank account or wallet.

Since some time, Cyber Crime Cell Deputy Superintendent of Police BM Tank had been requesting Ankur Sharma and Shubham Sharma to furnish information about pending cases related to Amazon India that were reported under the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP), said the release.

Though Tank had served notices to them under sections 91 and 102 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) on several occasions to furnish this information, the two did not respond and "intentionally" refrained from furnishing information in time, the CID release said.

They also refused to cooperate when the police official sent them a notice saying they will be booked under relevant sections of the IPC, said the release.

Due to the non-cooperation of these nodal officers, the state CID could not stop money of victims from going into the hands of fraudsters, the release informed.