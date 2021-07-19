NCB Busts Mumbai-based Drug Supply Gang Run By 2 Women; Seized MD And Gold

In suburban Mumbai, one of the largest drug-dealing gangs has been busted on July 18 and July 19. The Narcotics Control Bureau busted the big drug dealing racket. The racket was dealing with women and children for drug supply. The drug-dealing gang was run by 2 women, who have absconded. The NCB is currently making efforts to find these gang leaders.

From the drug racket, 2 peddlers and 1 supplier have been intercepted by the Narcotics Control Bureau. The NCB found 585.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs. 29.4 lakh, Rs. 77.92 lakh in cash and commercial quality MD (Mephedrone) worth Rs. 11 lakh from them. The gang was active from Kurla to Bandra in Mumbai, with 25-26 peddler associates. The drug supply was mainly sold to teenagers in the city and women. Most of these peddlers have a criminal history. The 3 gang members were intercepted and are still under interrogation.

NCB busts drug supply gang run by 2 women; 3 intercepted so far

As per an NCB release by Sameer Wankhede, IRS, Zonal Director, NCB Mumbai, there was surveillance placed near LBS Road, Bori Kabrasthan, Palid Khadi, Pattrewali Chawal, Kurla (W) in Mumbai. They intercepted Shahnawaz Shahid Khan & Aalam Naeem Khan there, from whom they seized 56 grams of Mephedrone & Cash Rs. 4.20 lakh at LBS Road, Kurla (W), Mumbai on Sunday, July 18. On the intervening night of July 18 and July 19, the NCB raided the house of a suspected woman, where they seized 53.8 grams of Mephedrone, Cash Rs. 73.72 lakh & 585.5 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs. 29.4 lakh at Bandra (W). On Monday morning, the NCB intercepted Ravi Arhhan Memon, a drug peddler, at Bharat Nagar, BKC.

Drugs supplied to teenagers of 14-15 years; commercial quality MD seized by NCB Mumbai

A number of religious groups and resident associations had put forward complaints. The NCB in Mumbai had also received emails from Bandra residents on the drug supply to underage children, around the age of 14-15 years. NCB Mumbai registered the case in Crime No. 70/2021.

(IMAGE: NCB Mumbai)