NCB Mumbai Seizes Narcotic Substances Worth Rs 3 Crore From Ugandan Woman

In its continued fight against narcotics, drug smuggling and peddlers in Mumbai, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) seized drugs from a Ugandan woman at CSMI Airport worth Rs 3 crore on May 28, NCB Mumbai Zonal Director Amit Ghawate informed.

The NCB seized a total of 535 grams (49 capsules) of heroin and 175 grams (15 capsules) of cocaine from a Ugandan woman who was detained at the CSMI Airport. The woman was carrying the drugs in capsules, which were hidden in her stomach. She admitted to the officials of carrying 11 capsules of contraband in her body and was later admitted to JJ hospital for further examination.

On the basis of specific information, a team of NCB Zonal Unit, Mumbai has intercepted a Ugandan National lady from CSM International Airport, Mumbai, as she was coming from Uganda to Mumbai. After the apprehension, the woman's luggage was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious was found. Later the NCB suspected that she might be carrying suspicious contraband in body concealment. After rigorous interrogation, the woman admitted to carrying around 11 capsules of contraband inside her body.

Ten capsules type concealment and 110 gram of heroin were seized on the same day. The woman was later admitted to JJ hospital Mumbai from May 28 to June 2 and purged out 54 capsules. Out of 54 capsules, 39 capsules contained heroin and 15 contained cocaine. Also, a seizure of 175 grams of cocaine and 425 grams was also done. Thus, in total 64 capsules, 535 grams of heroin and 175 grams of cocaine have been recovered and seized.

The accused has been discharged from the hospital and NCB has registered a case against her.

NCB Mumbai seizes 864 Kg of codeine-based cough syrup in Thane

On Saturday, NCB Mumbai seized 864 Kg (8640 bottles) of codeine-based cough syrup at Bhiwandi, Thane. Two people have been detained and one Bolero Pickup and a two-wheeler have been seized in connection with the drug recovery.

Based on an input received, a team of NCB, Mumbai laid surveillance at Agra-Mumbai Highway near Bhivandi and intercepted a Bolero Pickup. After searching the vehicle, a total of 864 Kg (8640 bottles) of Codeine-based cough syrup were found systematically stuffed in 60 boxes in the vehicle.

As per the preliminary investigation, the carrier revealed details of the receiver, following which a trap was laid to nab the receiver. He was apprehended after a brief on-foot chase of approx 2 km.

