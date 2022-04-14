NCB Mumbai Seizes Over 3 Kgs Of Heroin At CSI Airport; 1 South African National Arrested

In a recent development, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai, in its fight against drug suppliers and peddlers in the city, seized 3.98 Kg of heroin. On the basis of the specific information, a team from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Mumbai intercepted one South African national at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSI) Airport, Mumbai on Tuesday.

The NCB officials said that they launched an operation and seized 3.98 Kg of heroin from the bag of a South African national. They said that he was carrying a red-coloured trolley bag. They further added that during the search of his bag, they found one cavity.

In the cavity, they found four packets of heroin, according to the officials. The cumulative weight of the four packets of heroin is 3.98 kg. The officials also said that further investigation is in progress.

Mumbai cruise drug bust

On October 2 last year, the NCB had busted a high-profile drug party on a Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

Mid-sea, the NCB team raided the cruise ship and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA, and ₹1,33,000 in cash. Eight people including Aryan Khan were apprehended, while six others were let off by the NCB. Over 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on 27 independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and KP Gosavi.

NCB seizes 1000 kg of Marijuana

Last year, NCB seized a total of 1,127kg of marijuana (ganja) in Manjram, Nanded, by the team following which a 12-wheeler truck was also seized and two people were arrested. According to the details provided by the team, the consignment was headed to Jalgaon in Maharashtra. The consignment was loaded at Andhra Pradesh and busted on the way around the border area.

NCB arrests Nigerian national involved in a larger cartel

In August 2021, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), under an operation to bust drug peddling and consumption in Mumbai, arrested a Nigerian national and seized drugs worth more than Rs 1 crore. While chasing the perpetrators, the NCB officials were gravely injured. The authorities have confirmed that the African nationals were involved in a larger cartel in Vashi and Mankhurd. The foreigner was held by local police for allegedly possessing cocaine, MDMA, and heroin further peddling illegal drugs under pan-India operations. Five NCB officials were attacked and hurt when the Nigerian drug dealer allegedly resisted arrest and the officers sustained injuries. Four officers suffered minor injuries.