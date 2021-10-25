Harangued by NCP's allegations of misconduct and bribery against him, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) zonal director Sameer Wankhede on Monday, stated that personal attacks were being made against him. Filing an affidavit in a Mumbai sessions court, Wankhede asked if he was being targetted by political persons due to Aryan Khan's upcoming bail hearing in the Bombay High Court. 23-year-old Aryan Khan - Shah Rukh Khan's son and seven others have been arrested in an NCB drug bust at Mumbai's international cruise port on October 2.

Wankhede: 'Being personally targetted'

Speaking in court, Wankhede said, "Everyone is getting exposed in the investigation. There are personal attacks against me. Targeting my dead mother. Are they trying to threaten me because there is a hearing in high court tomorrow?". Wankhede will address a press conference at 5 PM today.

He added, "Are they trying to threaten me so that I fail in my investigation? Let them pls not try to interfere in the investigation. For the last 15 years of my career, I have acted with integrity. I am open to an investigation on me also. But these threats and personal attacks. Trying to derail the investigation."

Allegations against Wankhede

On Sunday, one of the independent witnesses - Prabhakar Sail - KP Gosavi's personal bodyguard alleged that he heard Rs 18 crore deal between Gosavi and one Sam D'Souza, of which 8 crore was to be paid to Sameer Wankhede. Sail also alleged that Gosavi had already received Rs 50 lakh in the matter. All allegations have been refuted by NCB. NCP minister Nawab Malik has alleged that NCB was in cahoots with BJP - citing independent witnesses Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi's BJP links - in the Mumbai cruise drug bust. NCB has maintained that the agency did not know Bhanushali and Gosavi prior to 2 October.

NCB's drug bust off Mumbai coast

On October 2, NCB busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa, and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede, along with his team, boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF. According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi. Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha's bail hearing in the HC is scheduled on Tuesday.