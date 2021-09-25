NCPCR Takes Cognizance Of Dombivali Rape Case; Seeks Full Report From Maharashtra Police

In the latest development, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson Priyank Kanoongo took cognizance of the dastardly Dombivali gang rape case on Saturday and stated that the Commission had notified concerned police officials and had sought a full report on the matter. Speaking to reporters, Kanoongo outlined that many such cases of crime against women were taking place in Maharashtra.

Kanoongo asserted that there was a lack of training on the part of the Maharashtra Police. "They are unable to take timely action in such cases, which are intensifying. They are presenting a wrong example in society," The NCPCR chairperson said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Thane Police on Friday arrested two more persons in connection with the alleged blackmailing and repeated gang-rape of the 15-year-old girl. A special investigation team has been constituted by Thane police officials to probe the matter and are on the lookout for three more accused. As of date, 33 have been booked in the case.

Dombivali Rape case

The Dombivali rape case came to light when the victim reached the Manpada Police Station on Wednesday, September 22 to report her ordeal, after which the police started the investigation. Since then, the police have nabbed 26 accused in the matter. As per the initial investigation, it was established that the main accused (her friend), had allegedly raped her in January and shot her video to blackmail her. The same video was circulated by him among his friends, who used the video to threaten her and rape her.

Later it was discovered that the main accused along with his friends allegedly gang-raped the minor at four-five different locations, over the period of nine months. They took the minor to several locations, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad, and Rabale, and assaulted her. The police have filed the case under the IPC section for rape, repeated rape, gang rape, and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) act.