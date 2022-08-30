In its massive reveal, the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data informed that the cases of crimes against women in the National capital accounted for 32.20% of total crimes in the category among all 19 metropolitan cities. The latest report of NCRB suggests that two minor girls were raped every day last year in the National capital. According to a report, Delhi was the most unsafe metropolitan city for women across the country.

A significant surge of more than 40% with 13,892 new cases was registered in 2021. However, in 2020, the figure was 9,782. Notably, the total number of crimes in all 19 metropolitan cities was 43,414. Mumbai stands second in the number of cases of crimes against women with 5,543 instances and Bengaluru reported 3,127 cases. Mumbai and Bengaluru accounted for 12.76% and 7.2% of total crimes in 19 cities, respectively.

Delhi reports highest number of crime cases in all categories

The NCRB data further revealed that the National capital reported the highest number of cases of crimes against women in the categories related to kidnapping with 3,948 cases. At least 4,674 cases were under cruelty by husbands and 833 cases were reported under girl child rapes as compared to other metropolitan cities with over two million population in 2021.

In 2021, Delhi had 136 occurrences of dowry deaths, accounting for 36.26% of all deaths caused by the menace in 19 metropolitan cities. Out of a total of 8,664 cases throughout all metropolitan cities, the city also reported 3,948 cases of kidnapping and abduction of women.

A total of 2,022 assaults on women with the intent to outrage their modesty were reported in Delhi last year. According to the NCRB, 1,357 cases of girl child victims of sexual offences were recorded under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in 2021. According to the data, the number of girl child rape cases reported in 2021 reached 833, the greatest number among metropolitan cities.

Delhi records the highest number of cyber crimes

Additionally, Delhi witnessed a 111% increase in cyber crimes in 2021. The National Crime Records Bureau data revealed that most of the cyber crimes involved online fraud, online harassment, publication of explicit content etc.

Despite the Delhi Police's establishment of a social media centre and a specialized division for cyber crime, there has been an upsurge. The majority of the offenders in the over 356 cases of cyber crime that were reported last year were arrested for publishing and transmitting sexually explicit content.

Data research revealed that fraud, sexual exploitation, and extortion were the most frequent drivers of the crimes. Most of the complainants were women or minors aged between 12-17.