NDMA's Two-day Worshop To Combat Heatwave Concludes In Bengaluru

City News

National Disaster Management Authority had organised a two-day workshop in Bengaluru. The workshop was organised for on Preparedness and Mitigation of heatwave.

NDMA

National Disaster Management Authority's (NDMA) two-day workshop on Preparedness, Mitigation, and Management of Heat Wave was concluded in Bengaluru on Friday. The workshop was organised in collaboration with the Karnataka government. As per the press release, the workshop was concluded on Friday with all stakeholders resolving to lessen the adverse effects of the heatwave in 2020.

NDMA India took to their official Twitter handle and informed about the event. 

The attendants made important contemplations on a variety of topics that were carried out in five different technical sessions during the workshop. The topic of deliberation included the impact on climate change on the heatwave, measures to reduce risks related to heat waves and more.

Senior authorities from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) also spoke about the early warning and forecasting, and communications strategy for dissemination of heatwave related messages.

Some vulnerable states also discussed their experiences and best practices to help other stakeholders prepare and implement their Heat Action Plans. 

NDMA's fourth annual workshop

This was NDMA's fourth annual workshop in a series that the organisation has been organising since 2017 to build momentum ahead of the start of the Heat Wave season. These workshops help the States to prepare and implement their Heat Action Plans.
Several members and senior officials from NDMA, experts on heatwaves, early warning and forecasting agencies, state governments, research institutions and members of the civil society actively participated in the workshop.

(With inputs from ANI) 

