NDMC, EDMC finish in bottom 10 in Swachh ranking; SDMC retains 31st spot

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Two of the three municipal corporations in Delhi have finished in bottom 10 among 48 cities of the country in a specific category of the government's cleanliness survey, results for which were announced on Saturday.

While the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has ranked 45, down from its 43rd position among 47 cites in the Swachh Survekshan 2020; the East Delhi corporation stood at 40th position in the 2021 survey, while the South Delhi corporation remained on 31st slot, as in the previous survey.

The East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) has marginally improved its position, as it was ranked 46th in the last survey.

The three municipal corporations in Delhi have been ranked in the category of cities with a population of over 10 lakh.

The Delhi Cantonment Board ranked third in the 2021 survey in the cantonment boards category.

Indore was adjudged India's cleanest city for the fifth time in a row in the central government's annual cleanliness survey. The second and third positions in the 'cleanest city' category of the Swachh Survekshan Awards, 2021 were secured by Surat and Vijayawada, respectively.

Patna has been ranked 44th in this category spanning 48 cities which participated in the exercise.

The poor performance of the corporations in Delhi in the Swachh ranking 2021, comes two months after the three mayors in a joint press conference had asserted that they plan to make the city "garbage-free" in a few months time.

All the three civic bodies had undertaken a slew of activities in the past one year, seeking to improve their ranking in the Swachh Survekshan.

In 2019, the EDMC was certified as 'Open Defecation Free' and in 2020, it had achieved 'ODF+' status.

In April, EDMC municipal commissioner Vikas Anand had said that the corporation was making special efforts for the maintenance of public toilets, community toilets and dhalaos of the area.

North Delhi mayor Raja Iqbal Singh had on August 13 launched a GPS-driven mobile application 'Cleancity' that allows residents of the area to register complaints related to picking of garbage by designated vehicles.

The app was launched ahead of the 75th Independence Day.

Varanasi has been adjudged the "cleanest Ganga town" in the survey announced by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry.

Chhattisgarh has been judged India's cleanest state.

President Ram Nath Kovind gave away the awards on Saturday.

The EDMC commissioner said the civic body has marginally improved its ranking.

"It is heartening that EDMC has scored far better than last year's survey and has performed well in three parameters," he was quoted as saying in a statement issued by the corporation.

The SDMC, in a statement issued on Saturday, said it has secured better ranking among the three corporations.

Sanjay Sahay, Director (Press & Information), SDMC said the civic body has done "a lot of work in the field of sanitation in last few years which will surely improve the ranking in future".

The NDMC, in a statement, said Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday awarded the corporation on getting "first rank" in the category of India's Best Mega City in 'Citizen's Feedback', in the Swachh ranking awards.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation got the first position in this category, of 40 lakh population, it said.

Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Goel said despite adverse financial conditions and limited resources, "we are committed to provide better civic facilities to the citizens".

PTI KND SRY

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)