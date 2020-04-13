Delhi: NDMC Sets Up 'flu Corner' At Charak Palika Hospital In Moti Bagh

At a time when the number of cases of Coronavirus in Delhi is increasing rapidly, New Delhi Municipal Corporation has set up 24*7 Flu corner at Charak Palika Hospital in Moti Bagh area of National Capital. This Flu Corner will provide protection to the healthcare workers (doctors and other medical staff) while interacting with patients having symptoms of Coronavirus. NDMC has provided personal protection kits also to the doctors.

In this set up there is a glass barrier between Health care providers and patients where they can examine the patients without putting themselves at the risk of infection.

Republic TV has exclusively filed a report from the premises of the hospital where the civic body has made a designated waiting area for patients which is divided into two different portions for patients and doctors.

NDMC's Flu corner

"With the help of these glass barriers, we are now getting full protection. Here we have three separate counters one is for patients' registration, the second one is for treatment of patients and the last counter is for giving medicine to the patients. We have kept microphones and telephones at both sides of the counter. Whenever a patient comes, we ask them about the symptoms and guide them while we are at the other side of the glass barrier. There is a thermo sensor also which we use to check the temperature of patient and prescribe them accordingly. We are trying our best to maintain social distance", said Doctor Ashutosh Mishra sitting at the Flu corner of Charak Palika Hospital, Moti Bagh

In a statement, NDMC said, "The design of Flu corner involves a temporary structure made of canvas with a glass partition. The glass partition with microphone facility provides effective protection at the time of patient interaction with the Doctors and Nurses. The flu corner is constructed in an open area, away from the main Charak Palika Hospital within its premises and is run 24x7. A CCTV camera is installed at the Flu Corner which is connected with the Central Control & Command Centre under the Smart City Mission"

