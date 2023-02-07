NDMC To Organise G-20 International Food Festival On Theme 'Taste The World'

New Delhi Municipal Council is going to organize a G-20 International Food Festival on the theme of “Taste the World Cherish the Diversity” and “International year of Millets” at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on 11th and 12th February 2023. The main purpose of the Food Festival is for the public to enjoy food delicacies of G-20 member countries and guest countries.

#NDMC is going to organize a G20 International Food Festival on the theme of “Taste the World Cherish the Diversity” & “International year of Millets” at Talkatora Indoor Stadium, New Delhi on 11th & 12th February, 2023.#NDMCG20FoodFestival#G20India pic.twitter.com/1389YQeOul — New Delhi Municipal Council Official (@tweetndmc) February 6, 2023

'Food prepared to be sold to visitors on a payment basis': NDMC

NDMC has invited 29 countries to participate in the G-20 International Food Festival. Releasing a statement, NDMC said, "All the G-20 member nations and guest countries are invited to participate in this food festival."

The New Delhi Municipal Council further stated that required space or stall and other on-site logistic support will be provided to all interested G-20 members and guest countries.

Further, the NDMC said, "Those interested are required to bring their own chefs, manpower and materials for the preparation of various delicacies. The food prepared may be sold to visitors on a payment basis." Notably, the food festival would generate awareness on international cuisines as well as will provide education and guidance on nutritional health and food preparation.

“Food preparation workshops or live demonstration counter may also be part of the food festival, including the display of photographs and write-up on the cuisines,” the NDMC said.

International Year of Millets

The government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets and the proposal of India was supported by 72 countries. Notably, the International Year of Millets 2023 officially kicked off on January 1.

January 2023 is the focussed month for the Ministry of Sports and Youth Affairs, and the States of Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Rajasthan for conducting events and activities related to the millets year. India pushed for recognizing the importance of millet and creating a domestic and global demand along with providing nutritious food to the community.

'India is the largest producer and second largest exporter of ‘Shree Anna’ in the world': Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described millets as ‘Shree Anna’- the mother of all grains, during her Budget speech on February 1. She also announced that the Indian Institute of Millets Research in Hyderabad would be converted into a centre of excellence, which would allow it to share best practices, research and technologies at the international level. This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat spoke about grains and their benefits.

While laying the Union Budget 2023-24, Sitharaman asserted, "We are the largest producer and second largest exporter of ‘Shree Anna’ in the world. We grow several types of ‘Shree Anna’ such as jowar, ragi, bajra, kuttu, ramdana, kangni, kutki, kodo, cheena, and sama. These have a number of health benefits and have been an integral part of our food for centuries. I acknowledge with pride the huge service done by small farmers in contributing to the health of fellow citizens by growing these ‘Shree Anna’."