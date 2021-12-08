Nearly 40 BMW Cars Destroyed In Huge Fire In Godown Near Mumbai | WATCH

A major fire broke out in a car dealership and godown in the Turbhe MIDC region of Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, destroying at least 40 BMW cars, according to a Fire Brigade officer. No casualties were recorded. RB Patil, Chief Fire Officer, MIDC Fire Services, said a fire broke out in the BMW store around 5.30 a.m. on Tuesday, destroying the automobiles parked there. At least 40-45 BMW automobiles were completely burnt in the incident, which was brought under control by ten fire engines at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, he said.

String of fires seen in Maharashtra; latest in Navi Mumbai

On Sunday, a fire broke out in a facility that makes plastic pearls in Maharashtra, according to a civic official. According to Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management department chairman Santosh Kadam, there were no casualties. According to him, the fire started at 7 a.m. in the ground-plus-one-story unit at Gautam Compound in Bhiwandi town, which utterly gutted the property. Two fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and the blaze was extinguished by 9.40 a.m., according to the official, who also stated that cooling operations were underway. According to him, the cause of the fire is still unknown.

Fire in a power loom town Thane district

An official reported that a large fire that broke out early Saturday in Bhiwandi, a power loom town in Maharashtra's Thane district, had destroyed five fabric godowns. He did say, however, that no one was hurt in the event. At around 1.30 a.m., a fire broke out in one of the cloth godowns in Draupadi Compound in Purna village. It quickly spread to the complex's other four godowns, where vast quantities of cloth were stored. The fire completely destroyed all five godowns, Santosh Kadam, chief of the Thane Municipal Corporation's Regional Disaster Management Cell, remarked (TMC). He said that after being warned, one fire engine from Thane and one from Bhiwandi civic authorities went to the scene and started the firefighting operation. There have been no reports of anyone being injured or killed as a result of the event, he added, adding that the cause of the fire is being investigated.

"The fire was brought under control and doused around 8.35 am," Kadam said.

Fire in Mumbai's Worli neighbourhood chawl

A fire broke out following a cylinder blow at a chawl in Mumbai's Worli neighbourhood on Tuesday morning last week, injuring four members of a family, including a four-month-old kid, according to a fire officer. According to him, the infant and another injured person are in severe condition. According to the official, the event occurred in a BDD chawl (tenement) on Ganpatrao Jadhav Marg in Worli. A fire broke out in the room where the family was staying in the chawl after a cylinder exploded, he claimed. The four people who were hurt were being treated at the Nair Hospital. The infant's condition, as well as that of another individual, Anand Puri (27), was critical, according to the official.

"It was a level-1 blaze. A fire fighter and a water tanker were rushed to the spot and the blaze was later doused," the official said.

With inputs from PTI

(IMAGE: UNSPLASH)