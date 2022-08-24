Nearly 80% Of Delhi's Entire Bus Fleet To Be Electric By 2025: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that nearly 80% of the city's entire bus fleet will be completely electric by 2025.

He flagged off 97 electric buses from the Rajghat bus depot in the national capital which took the number of such vehicles to 250.

"Orders have already been given for 1,500 buses that will be inducted by November - December. There are 153 e-buses running presently in Delhi and with today's buses, the fleet will be now 250. "Fifty more e-buses will be inducted by September," he said.

बधाई दिल्ली। आज से DTC के बेड़े में हम 97 इलेक्ट्रिक बसें और जोड़ रहे हैं। LIVE https://t.co/tZxQVJujL8 — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 24, 2022

Around 1,800 e buses are likely to plyon Delhi's roads by November 2023, he said.

"80% buses out of a total of 10,380 buses will be electric by 2025. There are plans to have charging facility at 55 depots by 2023.

"Just like we have made Delhi a world class model in terms of education and health, the city will also be made a transport model in world," he said.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said it was a historic moment and the flagging off of electric buses was a befitting reply to those who were saying that DTC would shut down.

Image: PTI