'Need To Rise Above Politics To Ensure People’s Welfare': NDMC Mayor

Amid severe waterlogging caused in the national capital, North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor Jai Prakash on Sunday said that all organizations meant for upkeeping Delhi should rise above politics and do their bit to ensure Delhiites do not face any problem during monsoon season. Waterlogging paralyzing the movement across the national capital is a long pending issue. Every year in monsoon season, severe waterlogging is witnessed in all areas of Delhi affecting everyday movement and causing life-threatening events.

'Work collectively to solve issues'

Prakash, who had come to inspect the Jahangirpuri area in the national capital, where heavy rains last night caused severe waterlogging told media that until all parties involved do not do their bit it would be impossible to solve the crisis Delhi faces every monsoon season.

“Delhi is witnessing massive rains and we need to save the people of the national capital from its side effects. We need to solve issues like waterlogging. It is imperative that all civic bodies and organizations work collectively to solve the issues being faced by the national capital. These issues need to be resolved. Especially the PWD and the MCD need to work together, if the PDW does not ensure its work is done then it gets difficult for the MCD to do its part. For example, if we (MCD) want to clear clogged water, we will succeed until PWD cleans the sewer. Both MCD and PWD officers should meet once a day and ensure all matters are looked into,” he said.

“Like I came today here at Jahangirpuri after I received a call from local authorities that the area is facing a severe waterlogging problem. The point is if we need to help people we need to rise above politics and help people,” he added.

Meanwhile, addressing the issue of non-payment of salaries of MCD workers, Prakash blamed the pandemic. However, promised that the issue will be solved in the near future.

“We have disbursed salaries until May. We are arranging salaries for the months of June and July. Our funds have faced a major hit due to the pandemic. Even the funds which are released by the Delhi government, we have not received them, though the Chief Minister of Delhi has promised that he will disburse the money soon,” he said.

