NEET-PG counselling: Resident docs of Delhi protest outside Nirman Bhawan, raise slogans

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Resident doctors of various hospitals in Delhi on Monday protested in front of the Nirman Bhawan here over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling as they intensified their stir to push forth their demands.

Patient care was affected for the fourth consecutive day on Monday as resident doctors of the three Centre-run and some of the Delhi government-run hospitals here boycotted all services, including emergency, as part of the nationwide agitation called by the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA).

Earlier in the day, FORDA president Dr Manish said, "We are going to intensify and escalate our protest today".

The Twitter handle of FORDA shared a video clip in which a large number of doctors are seen protesting outside the premises of Nirman Bhawan, which houses the office of Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

The protesting doctors, carrying banners and posters, held a demonstration and raised slogans, seeking redressal of the issue.

Police security was stepped in the street opposite Nirman Bhawan.

"Members of RDAs of all major hospitals of Delhi under the banner of FORDA marched and demonstrated in front of Nirman Bhawan as part of the ongoing agitation to expedite NEET-PG counselling 2021," Dr Manish said.

Subsequently, there was a meeting of FORDA and RDA representatives with the Union health minister at Nirman Bhawan, he said.

"However, as earlier, the minister gave only verbal assurance. Since no concrete measure has been taken by the authorities concerned, we will continue with the agitation, and hold protest in front of Nirman Bhawan tomorrow," the FORDA president said.

He said that it was very cold in Delhi and "we were not prepared to camp in streets, as we didn't have blankets and other stuff.

"That's why we decided to return tomorrow morning with fully prepared to stay put at the place, if needed".

Dr Anuj Aggarwal, General Secretary of Safdarjung hospital RDA said, "The minister along with some officials verbally assured us that within one week the EWS report will be submitted in court and the matter will be taken up on an urgent basis. However, they have not yet got the case mentioned." "In the evening, we were told by the police to vacate the area contending that after 6 pm they have to do security checks as there is a VIP movement on that stretch. We will continue our agitation tomorrow again at the same place," he said.

On December 9, the resident doctors had said they were suspending the agitation, called by the FORDA for a week following the Health Ministry's assurance to expedite court hearing and subsequently fast-tracking of the counselling process.

However, on Wednesday, FORDA wrote to the Union health minister informing him that it was resuming the stir from December 17. Dr Sunil Duchania, the president of RDA at Lady Hardinge Medical College said, "A group of four doctors met the health minister and through them, we were asked to withdraw the strike saying all efforts are being made to expedite the matter.

"However, such verbal assurances have been made in the past as well and no action was taken. We will continue with our protest." AIIMS RDA which has been protesting the delay in NEET-PG counselling by working with black ribbons on their arms, held a candlelight march in the evening from JLN Auditorium, in the campus to gate number one.

"India has started witnessing a rapid rise in cases of the new variant of COVID-19, and it is highly likely to have an exponential increase in coming weeks similar to the UK.

"It is prudent that our nation remains prepared for another wave of the pandemic which has already started globally. It is a huge injustice to leave Indian citizens facing the third wave while 42000 positions of resident doctors remain vacant due to delay in NEET PG 2021 counselling," the AIIMS RDA said in a statement.

"Unfortunately, no solid step has been taken by the government till date, and the protest has got escalated across the nation to the extent of resident doctors being forced to boycott routine and emergency services," it said.

Keeping the plight of patients in mind and the recent surge in covid-19 cases, RDA AIIMS requests the Health Ministry to hasten the process of NEET-PG 2021 counselling in the nation's interest, the RDS said.

Resident doctors at Ram Manohar Lohia, Safdarjung and Lady Hardinge Hospitals, and of three hospitals under the Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), including LNJP Hospital, had resumed the stir on Friday, accusing the government of making a false promise.

They also pointed out the "acute shortage" of resident doctors across the country as the counselling of the NEET-PG 2021 batch has already been delayed by eight months. PTI KND PLB NSD NSD

