Nellore: PPE-laden Workers Dispose Bodies Of COVID-19 Deceased In Pit Using Earthmovers

A shocking case of civic apathy has emerged from Andhra Pradesh's Nellore where bodies of deceased COVID-19 patients were disposed in a pit and buried using earthmovers on July 10. In the video of the series of events, four PPE-laden workers of the Nellore Municipal Corporation are seen dragging the bodies out of the ambulance and disposing of them in an earthmover which then dumps the bodies in a pit. This is the fourth such incident of apathy reported in the last two weeks in the state.