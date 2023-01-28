Nepalese National Found Dead In West Delhi, Probe Underway

A 43-year-old Nepalese national was found dead in west Delhi's Tilak Vihar area, police said on Saturday.The deceased, identified as Rajkumar Galan, was a resident of Kalikatar in Nepal, they said.

Police received information about the body near the CRPF camp in Tilak Vihar and reached the spot, Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in Tilak Nagar police station.

Upon examining the body, a deep cut was found on the throat. The crime and forensic science laboratory teams were called to the spot, the officer said.

Rajkumar had come to meet his friends living in Vikaspuri in search of work, he said.

Several teams have been formed to check footage from CCTV cameras near the spot. Efforts are underway to trace the accused, the police added.

