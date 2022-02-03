Netizens Enjoy 'never Seen Before' Dense Fog In Mumbai; Videos Trend On Twitter

February started on a cooler note for Mumbai with northerly wind covering the state, affecting city's local train services in the city. While local train services on the Central line from Karjat to CSTM were diverted, several trains are running 20 to 25 minutes late today, February 3, due to fog conditions in Mumbai. As such climatic conditions are often unusual in the city even during Winters, the sudden settling of fog on Monday night left many citizens in awe.

Mumbaikars took to social media to share visuals of 'never before seen' foggy streets with low visibility amid cold temperatures. Dense smog was witnessed in several areas including Versova, Mira-Bhayandar, Virar, and Dahisar. Here's a look at netizen's excitement to see fog in Mumbai.

#Mumbaifog #MiraRoadFog : Anyone else seeing this ? Never seen before in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/LdWrB3MzUZ — Rumit Anand (@rumit_s_anand) February 2, 2022

Mumbai to see dip in temperature

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory on Tuesday recorded a three-degree drop in minimum temperature – 14.8 degrees Celsius, down from 17 degrees Celsius. The night temperature was also three degrees below normal. In most parts of Maharashtra, the temperature is likely to drop further. IMD’s forecast predicts a decline in temperature by 2-4°C thereafter.

The forecast added that minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be below normal towards the end of this week. A partly cloudy sky has also been forecast for Mumbai starting today, which is likely to last till the end of the week.

On February 4, the night temperature is likely to drop to 14 degrees C and the day temperature to 25 degrees in Mumbai. While the mean maximum temperature for February is 31.3 degrees C for the city, the mean minimum temperature is 18.2 degrees C. Mumbai had recorded its lowest night temperature in the February of 2008 at 8.5 degrees C.