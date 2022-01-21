New COVID-19 cases in Mumbai drop further to 5,008, over 12,000 recover

Mumbai, Jan 21 (PTI) Mumbai on Friday reported 5,008 new coronavirus infections, 700 less than the previous day, along with 12 deaths, the city civic body said.

With this, the city's COVID-19 case tally rose to 10,28,715 while the death toll reached 16,512, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) bulletin said.

This was the third day in a row that daily COVID-19 cases dropped in the country's financial capital.

On Thursday, 5,708 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths had been reported in the city.

With 12,913 patients discharged during the day, the number of recovered patients rose to 9,95,338.

Mumbai's coronavirus recovery rate has increased to 97 per cent, while the caseload doubling period has improved to 72 days, the BMC said.

As many as 50,032 new coronavirus tests were conducted in the metropolis as compared to 53,203 on Thursday. The total of samples tested in the city rose to 1,48,81,330.

Presently, Mumbai has 14,178 active COVID-19 patients and the positivity rate (positive cases per 100 tests) is 10 per cent, down from 10.72 per cent a day before.

As per the BMC bulletin, around 84 per cent or 4,207 out of 5,008 new patients were asymptomatic.

In last 24 hours, only 420 patients were hospitalised and 88 were put on oxygen support.

Also, only 4,571 of the total 37,801 hospital beds are occupied in the city.

Overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai for the period between January 14 to 20 was 0.72 per cent.

As many as 29 buildings in the city are sealed. The BMC seals a building when high number of infections are reported on the premises. PTI KK RSY KRK KRK

