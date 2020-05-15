From Organizing Birthdays To Farewells, New Delhi District Administration Boosting Morale

The New Delhi District administration on Friday celebrated the birthday of children of migrants stationed at government school in Delhi Cantt area of the national capital.

Migrants were the worst hit by the lockdown imposed across the nation due to coronavirus pandemic.

They were rendered homeless and jobless. It was for officials like in the new Delhi district administration, who have these stranded migrants a will to live and survive these difficult times.

Not only the people of district administration provided migrants with food and shelter during past two months, but also made sure that they keep their morale high.

Birthday party for children

Today, they organized the birthday of all children living in the school in Delhi Cantt. It was a big day for them as none of the children had ever celebrated their birthdays. Many did not even know their birth dates.

Bringing joy, the authorities arranged a huge cake and played folk music for them. The children at the venue cut the cake together and then later danced to the tune of local folk music.

The New Delhi District Administration has been arranging such fun activities at various shelter homes across the national capital.

From giving emotional farewell to the migrants to arranging dance shows and organizing plays, the new Delhi District administration has been going out of their way to cheer these migrants, who have been left in the lurch due to the ongoing lockdown.

COVID-19 in the National Capital

COVID-19 positive cases in the national capital has reached the 8,000 mark. Over 100 deaths have been reported.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24th announced a nationwide lockdown to break the chain of coronavirus. Born in China’s Wuhan COVID19 has rattled the entire planet. Phase-3 of the lockdown will end in couple of days. The government by May 18 is expected to announce new set of rules for lockdown 4.0.

On Friday, the Covid-19 tally crossed the 80,000 mark with as many as 2,549 fatalities. Of the total, as many as 49,219 cases are active while 26,234 have been discharged and one has migrated. Globally, over 43 lakh people have been infected, while close to three lakhs have died so far. The US has recorded the most fatalities at 84,133, followed by UK (33,264) and Italy (31,106).

