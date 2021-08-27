New Delhi: Afghan Refugees Continue To Protest Outside UNHCR Office; Demand Refugee Status

Following deadly explosions near Kabul airport, several Afghanistan youths on Friday stood outside the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Delhi. The Afghan refugees were protesting with black tape over their mouths, holding placards in their hands to demand documented refugee status and "support letters" from the UN agency for those seeking to move to other countries for better opportunities.

This protest, which is being led by the Afghan Solidarity Committee (ASC), had started on August 23. The ASC had said that it will continue to protest outside the UNHCR office in Delhi until their demands are met. The young Afghan refugees wore black tapes on their mouths to symbolise their helplessness and lack of opportunities without official refugee status.

Some protesters raised slogans like ''We want future'', ''We want justice'', ''No more silence'' and clapped and cheered each other, while others held placards and banners reading ''UN Geneva help Afghan Refugees'' and ''Issue resident visas to all Afghan refugees''. Mariam Arzo (19), who fled from Kabul in 2017 with her mother and three siblings, told PTI that she had been camping outside the UNHCR office for the last two days.

"We Afghan people feel helpless as there are not many opportunities for us without a proper refugee card. We understand the problems of our homeland and they terrify us, but Afghan refugees in India also need help," Arzo added.

Expressing sadness over the Kabul airport explosions that left around 95 people dead and around 143 injured, she said that people had flocked to the Kabul airport thinking it is a safe place, but they (terrorists) turned it into a graveyard. Arzo said, "The situation in my country is turning from bad to worse. With the Taliban back in control, I cannot even think of returning to Afghanistan."

The protesters, including children, have been demonstrating outside the UNHCR office in Vasant Vihar amid the deepening crisis in Afghanistan in the wake of the Taliban''s takeover of the country. The protesters have come from Lajpat Nagar, Bhogal, Noida, Greater Noida and Faridabad, among other places. According to ASC head Ahmad Zia Ghani, there are about 21,000 Afghan refugees in India. Of these, only 7,000 have valid documents or refugee cards.

Bombings kill at least 95 Afghans, 13 US troops

Thursday’s bombings near the international airport in Kabul reportedly killed at least 95 Afghans along with 13 US troops, as stated by American and Afghan officials. August 26 also marked the deadliest day for the United States soldiers since August 2011. Officials have also noted on Friday that the actual toll of the incidents could be much higher.

In an emotionally overwhelming speech, Joe Biden blamed the Islamic State group’s Afghanistan affiliate, which is considered prominently more radical than the Taliban terrorists. He pledged to ensure the safety of Afghans even as the pressure to extend the Tuesday deadline continues to intensify. The US President also cited the threat of terrorist attacks as one of the reasons for him to stick to the plan of completing evacuation by August 31.

Image: ANI