New Delhi District Administration Provides Books To Students In Hotspot Areas

In a bid to help students confined in containment zones, the New Delhi district administration in the national capital is providing books to children living in the affected vicinities. Following the nation-wide lockdown amid coronavirus scare, schools and colleges were shut hindering education. Though books have been made available in stores, those living in hotspot areas have no access to them.

The district administration constituted a force of comprising of civil defence workers, police officials and local volunteers home-delivered book of the new academic year to the students. "Due to corona, education took a major hit. Students in the hotspot area cannot access books, so we decided that we will provide them with books at their doorsteps. We planned of home delivering books so as to ensure that health of students or parents do not get affected," said Dr Nitin Shakya, Danics (P) Nodal officer COVID surveillance New Delhi District.

COVID crisis in Delhi

At present, Delhi is inching towards the 5,000 mark in term of COVID-19 positive cases. So far, 65 deaths have been reported from the national capital. All eleven districts of Delhi have been put under the red zone. There are 88 containment zones in the national capital which has the most number of COVID-19 cases after Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh. Notably, the Delhi government, to ensure solid results, had last week announced that people living in the hotspot areas will be checked thrice for COVID-19. As of now, there are 88 containment zones in the national capital with 11 of them having a population over 1 Lakh people.

The national capital recorded 428 new coronavirus patients on Wednesday. The total number of coronavirus patients in Delhi zoomed to 5,532. Delhi was the third state in the country to report more than 5,000 coronavirus cases after Maharashtra and Gujarat. Over 1400 cases have been recorder in the past four days. The death toll so far stands at 65 in Delhi. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier this week while announcing relaxation in the lockdown had said that people of the national capital will have to learn to live with COVID-19. Born in China's Wuhan province, Coronavirus has rattled the world. At present 166 countries have been affected by the novel virus.

