New Delhi: Woman Gang-raped In Railway Station On July 21; Four Railway Employees Arrested

In a shocking incident, a 30-year-old woman was gang-raped in New Delhi's Railway Station premises on Thursday (July 21) night. The Delhi police have arrested 4 accused out of 7 suspects. During the interrogation, it was found out that all arrested accused are railway employees and have been identified as Satish Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Mangal Chand Meena, and Jagdish Chand. An investigation has been launched by the Government Railway Police (GRP) and CCTV footage of the area Paharganj and Ajmeri gate are being checked thoroughly, informed Delhi Railway DCP Harendra Singh.

New Delhi Railway Station gang rape case

FIR has been registered under section 376D (Intercourse by any member of the management or staff), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) of the Indian Penal Code. All the accused are Railway employees in the electrical department and have been sent to judicial custody.

DCP Railway Harendra Singh detailed the incident saying, "The victim is separated from her husband since the last year and engaged in a court case for divorce. Around 2 years back, through a common friend, she came in contact with a man who stated that he is a railway employee and can arrange a job for her. Both continued talking on the phone".

"On July 21, the man telephonically asked the woman to meet him as he has a small party at his home on account of the birthday of his son as well as the purchase of a new house. She came via metro at Kirti Nagar at around 10:30 PM, from where she was picked up by the accused and brought to Platform 8-9 of the railway station and asked to sit in a hut meant for electrical maintenance staff. Then the man with his friend came inside the room and bolted it from inside and sexually assaulted her repeatedly. Two of his accomplices facilitated the assault by guarding the room from outside," said Railway DCP Singh.

Reacting to the incident, Human rights activist Brinda Adige spoke exclusively to Republic TV and slammed the Railway officials and raised questions about the Delhi police. She said, "This absolutely appalling, shocking, and horrendous as all of them are Railway employees. This just goes to show the impunity these kinds of employees think they enjoy".

"Were there no police in and around the Railway station or is it the police were around and turned a blind eye to this incident. Railway employees could not have done something like this without planning. They would have been planning about this for a long time having an understanding that nobody is going to file a case against these people. I hope the police not only file the case and arrest them but the Railway department must suspend these employees without any benefits and let them not get a job anywhere in their lifetime. The Delhi police are being sloppy and the Railway staff has been so arrogant. I hope state governments will also take stern actions," she added.

